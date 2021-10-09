Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.29

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.29 and traded as high as C$49.61. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 91,259 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

