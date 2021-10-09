Bombardier Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 3rd.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

