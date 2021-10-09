Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $126,131.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

