BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3,037.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 590,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

