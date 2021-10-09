Boston Partners Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,524,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 148,070 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.85 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.