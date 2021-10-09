Boston Partners Has $3.60 Million Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.96% of Primis Financial worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRST opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

