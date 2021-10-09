Boston Partners Invests $1.82 Million in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 407,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

