Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOV opened at $32.37 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

