Boston Partners Sells 17,396 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

