Boston Partners Sells 39,075 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of National Bank worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NBHC opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.