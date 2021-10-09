Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 26,004 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.62.

About Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

