BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,882% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

