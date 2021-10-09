Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 323,117 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,117 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Target were worth $216,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

