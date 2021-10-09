Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

