BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

