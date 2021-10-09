British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 59460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.66. The company has a market capitalization of £123.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.52.

In other British Smaller Companies VCT news, insider Rupert Cook acquired 1,045 shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.