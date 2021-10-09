Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $129,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after buying an additional 161,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

