Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Broadstone Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Broadstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

