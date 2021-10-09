Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $10.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 million and the lowest is $9.99 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $36.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $37.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $105.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $22.50. 55,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

