Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,547,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ExlService by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.91. 124,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

