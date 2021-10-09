Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.07). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 657,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

