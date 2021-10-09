Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $79.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 231,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

