Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.95. 92,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

The Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

