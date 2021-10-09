Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 4,956,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

