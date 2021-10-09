Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $568.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.17 million and the highest is $576.30 million. Amedisys reported sales of $544.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,114. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

