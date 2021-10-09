Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $62,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $86,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

