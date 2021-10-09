Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

