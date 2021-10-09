Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post $116.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.32 million and the lowest is $105.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $530.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,952. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

