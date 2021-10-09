Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 531,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

