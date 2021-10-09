Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $118.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 372,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $56.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

