Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FYBR stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 1,126,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

