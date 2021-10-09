Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $519.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

