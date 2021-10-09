Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $40.90

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JHG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,597. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

