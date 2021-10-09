Brokerages Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Target Price at $25.33

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $31.38. 221,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,128. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

