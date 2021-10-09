Brokerages Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) PT at $21.25

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

