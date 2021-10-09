Brokers Offer Predictions for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

