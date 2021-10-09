Brokers Set Expectations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

