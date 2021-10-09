Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

