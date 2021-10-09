Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 237,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.