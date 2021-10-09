Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

