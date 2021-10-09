Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.
Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
