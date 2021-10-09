BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,520 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.05% of BTRS worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 331,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

