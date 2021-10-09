Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $595,107.98 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BBW stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.