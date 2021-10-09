Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $595,107.98 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBW stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $264.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.