Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

