Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $482,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

