Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

