Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $55.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:CPE opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

