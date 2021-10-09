Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 281.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

