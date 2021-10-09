Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $56.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

