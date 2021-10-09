Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $140,784,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

